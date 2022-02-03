Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 3, 2022
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1:
Jan. 26
- James Johnson, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Clermont.
Jan. 27
- An aggravated assault was Reported in the 6100 block of Mire.
Jan. 28
- Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.
Jan. 29
- Micah Pitman, 20, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of Cleveland.
Jan. 30
- Thi Nguyen, 63, was arrested for assault in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
- Jorge Ayala, 53, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5800 block of 32nd Street.
- Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 6600 block of Howe Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was Reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.
Jan. 31
- Stratton Davis, 51, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in the 9900 block of Texas 73.
- Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2400 block of Crescent.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.
Feb. 1
- Marchelle Banks, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 2500 block of Main Avenue.
- Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of East Parkway.