Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Published 12:28 am Thursday, February 3, 2022

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1:

Jan. 26

  • James Johnson, 47, was arrested for warrants in the 4600 block of Clermont.

Jan. 27

  • An aggravated assault was Reported in the 6100 block of Mire.

Jan. 28

  • Duty on striking fixture/highway landscape was reported in the 4800 block of Twin City Highway.

Jan. 29

  • Micah Pitman, 20, was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 4800 block of Cleveland.

Jan. 30

  • Thi Nguyen, 63, was arrested for assault in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
  • Jorge Ayala, 53, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd offense in the 5800 block of 32nd Street.
  • Disorderly conduct by unreasonable noise was reported in the 6600 block of Howe Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was Reported in the 5000 block of East Parkway.

Jan. 31

  • Stratton Davis, 51, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in the 9900 block of Texas 73.
  • Forgery of a financial instrument was reported in the 2400 block of Crescent.
  • Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.

Feb. 1

  • Marchelle Banks, 23, was arrested for warrants in the 2500 block of Main Avenue.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of East Parkway.

