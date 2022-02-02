Todd Dodge to help Port Neches-Groves select next head coach/AD

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is getting some championship-level help in picking its next head coach and athletic director.

The district hired Port Arthur native Todd Dodge as a consultant, according to PNGISD School Board President Scott Bartlett. Dodge won seven state titles (four 5A titles and three 6A titles) as a head coach.

Bartlett said Dodge will also act as a mentor for the next head coach during the 2022 football season.

More than 30 candidates had applied for the PNG position as of the weekend, Bartlett said.

Dodge is set to retire from Westlake High School at the end of the month. During his time there, Dodge won three-consecutive state championships. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson in 1980 after playing in the state title game.