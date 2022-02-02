Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer remembered as “gentle giant” following his death

Published 6:49 pm Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By PA News

Corrections Officer Deputy LaQuintin Wilson

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Corrections Officer Deputy LaQuintin Wilson was a valued member for more than 15 years.

So it was with great sadness that law enforcement officials announced Wilson died Tuesday evening.

The cause of death was complications after contracting COVID-19, which is treated as an “in-the-line-of-duty” passing.

“He was a gentle giant who showed tremendous respect for coworkers and inmates alike,” a JCSO statement read. “He will truly be missed. His dedication and service will always be remembered.”

Funeral services are pending for Wilson.

