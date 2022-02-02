See who filed to run for city, school board and port elections

Filing continues for seats on local races with only a trickle of candidates coming forward.

Filing opened Jan. 19 and continues through Feb. 18 for elections in the City of Port Arthur, Port Arthur Independent School District, the City of Nederland, Nederland Independent School District, Sabine Pass Independent School District, Sabine Pass Port Authority and Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7.

Port Arthur mayor, school board

In Port Arthur, the mayor’s seat is up for election. So far incumbent Thurman Bartie and Willie “Bae” Lewis have filed for the position.

There are no council seats up during this election cycle.

PAISD Board of Trustees has two seats up for election — that of incumbent Dianne Brown and one left vacated when former trustee Robert Reid resigned after moving to another address in the city that is in Nederland school district.

Brown has filed for reelection. There had been no other filings as of noon Tuesday.

Nederland mayor & city council

The mayoral seat in Nederland is up for election. Incumbent Don Albanese was the only person to file in this race as of noon Tuesday.

There are also two city council seats up for grabs — the Ward II and Ward IV seats.

Sylvia Root, the Ward IV councilwoman, has filed for the Ward II seat.

The reason for the change is due to a charter change in 2019 stating a councilmember must reside in the ward they represent, according to information from the city.

The city doesn’t have single member district voting — voting is at-large but the revision to the city charter requires residency in the ward.

Root was elected before this was put into place but now must meet residency requirements.

Drainage District No. 7

Two seats on the Jefferson County DD7 board are up for election and as of Tuesday at noon, only one person had filed.

The seats held by Lester Champagne representing Nederland and Albert Moses Jr., representing Port Arthur, are up for grabs. Champagne has filed for reelection.

Sabine Pass ISD & Port Authority

Three seats on Sabine Pass Independent School District are up for election, but there had been no filings as of Tuesday at noon.

The seats are currently held by incumbents Ethan Blood, Jennifer Blood and Nadine Williams.

The Sabine Pass Port Authority has two port commissioner seats up for election. As of noon Tuesday, no one had filed.

The uniform election date is May 7. Early voting begins April 25 through May 3.