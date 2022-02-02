Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: Jan 24-30
Published 12:22 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022
The Port Neches Police Department made the following arrest between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30:
- Kerry Viator, 56, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30:
Jan. 24
- No reports.
Jan. 25
- No reports.
Jan. 26
- No reports.
Jan. 27
- No reports.
Jan. 28
- No reports.
Jan. 29
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Lee.
Jan. 30
- A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Second Street.