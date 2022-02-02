Port Neches Police Department arrest & responses: Jan 24-30

Published 12:22 am Wednesday, February 2, 2022

By PA News

The Port Neches Police Department made the following arrest between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30:

  • Kerry Viator, 56, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30:

Jan. 24

  • No reports.

Jan. 25

  • No reports.

Jan. 26

  • No reports.

Jan. 27

  • No reports.

Jan. 28

  • No reports.

Jan. 29

  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 700 block of Lee.

Jan. 30

  • A theft was reported in the 2100 block of Second Street.

