CHRIS MOORE — Noah Jackson keeps moving in right direction following major head injury

More than three months after his traumatic brain injury, Noah Jackson is steadily working his way back to normalcy.

Noah was hit in a helmet-to-helmet collision during a kickoff in an October junior varsity football game.

He was life-flighted to Houston for emergency surgery and spent more than a month in the hospital while recovering.

After battling for his life, the Port Neches-Groves High School student returned to school this month for the first time since the injury.

On Jan. 10, he went to school half a day for a week. This past week, he started to go fulltime.

A few weeks back, we had a scare when Noah was involved in a car wreck near the high school.

He was in the passenger seat leaving a basketball game when a car directly hit the right side of the car, busting the window.

He was taken to the hospital and there were no signs of further injury, but it definitely was enough to almost put the entire family in a hospital bed next to him.

We don’t have enough bubble wrap to properly coat him.

This is a kid, who is already accident prone trying to protect the most vital organ in the human body.

It is safe to say we worry a bit.

We recently celebrated he and his brothers’ 16th birthday.

All of the triplets had friends with them as the family went out to eat.

Noah’s hair has grown to pretty much fully cover his scar from surgery.

He gained back the weight he lost from being inactive for so long. It was the closest to pre-injury it has been.

He loves holding my daughter and his cousin.

He is about as mobile as he has ever been.

While we were eating, my brother-in-law got up from the table, and Noah seized the opportunity to make his way over to his abandoned plate and swipe some food before my brother-in-law returned unsuspecting.

It was, truly, a familiar sight. There are no noticeable lasting affects.

He still attends physical therapy and speech two days a week.

His mom said he has the urge to do something athletic but he has not been cleared.

Of course, it pains him to see his friends participate in offseason football activities.

Noah had also planned to throw discus for the track and field team, but those plans are also on hold until he can get medical clearance.

The only thing that hasn’t really returned for Noah is the constant roughhousing he does with family and friends.

That is not something anyone is pushing, and we are not cleared to do so by any medical professionals or family.

His mom said she wants to thank PNGISD for helping with accommodations for Noah.

