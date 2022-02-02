Bigger Than Basketball — Bulldogs, Titans put full-court press on homelessness

NEDERLAND — When the Nederland Bulldogs and Memorial Titans boys teams take the court against each other Feb. 11, the two programs will take on a challenge greater than a playoff push.

Both squads teamed up for a Hearts for the Homeless initiative to serve a vulnerable section of the community.

The game will tipoff at 7:30 p.m. in the Dog Dome in Nederland. Both schools are asking those who attend to bring toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, baby wipes, face towels and sanitary napkins.

Nederland Head Coach Brian English said an assistant principal at the high school set up the program.

“Ms. Brandy Roy is in charge of it over here,” he said. “She asked us to be a part of it and we hope things go well… It is great. You help the kids learn that life if more than sports. It is important to go out of your way to help somebody. It helps out society in general. We just want to do our part and help out.”

Memorial Head Coach Alden Lewis said this is the second time this season the two schools teamed up for the cause.

“Anytime you can participate or be involved in anything like that, it is big,” Lewis said. “Being able to deal with that or any organization, it is bigger than basketball. It was successful over here when we played them at home. Hopefully, it is just as successful when we go over there. It is a great cause.”

Before they matchup against each other next week, the two teams have a tough slate ahead of them as the battle for playoff spots continue.

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Bulldogs entered the week in third place behind Crosby and Beaumont United.

The Titans entered the week in fifth place behind Barbers Hill. Nederland can help their own position and the Titans when they take on Barbers Hill Friday.

“We are playing pretty well,” English said. “At this time of year, really good teams can get better. I think teams that are on the bubble can go either way. I hope we are going in the right direction. You don’t really know until you start playing a little bit. We had a bye this past Friday, so hopefully that helps. We need to play well and hope it carries over to this Friday.”