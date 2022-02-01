Thomas Jefferson Maritime Club students discover port connections, opportunities

Thomas Jefferson Middle School Maritime Club students have a whole new understanding of Port Arthur’s connection to international shipping.

The students recently received a guided tour from staff at the Port of Port Arthur.

Participating students checked out marine vessels and cargo and spoke with career professionals, who explained local education and career opportunities.

Analyzing coastal resiliency and conservation while learning about the environment was also a tour highlight.

School leaders and port officials are working to teach the Maritime Club members about the importance of ports to the local, state, national and global economies.