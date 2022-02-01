Thomas Jefferson Maritime Club students discover port connections, opportunities

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By Candace Hemelt

Eric “Sarge” Charon, from left, Aleinah Estupinan, Sarai Salazar, Ma’Ryah Lewis, Anthony Theriot, Kaydence Martin, Annfernetta Hopes and Kevin Polk pose for a picture at the Port of Port Arthur. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

Thomas Jefferson Middle School Maritime Club students have a whole new understanding of Port Arthur’s connection to international shipping.

The students recently received a guided tour from staff at the Port of Port Arthur.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School Maritime Club students Aleinah Estupinan, Sarai Salazar, Ma’Ryah Lewis and Kaydence Martin listen to a breakdown of Port of Port Arthur operations. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

Participating students checked out marine vessels and cargo and spoke with career professionals, who explained local education and career opportunities.

Analyzing coastal resiliency and conservation while learning about the environment was also a tour highlight.

School leaders and port officials are working to teach the Maritime Club members about the importance of ports to the local, state, national and global economies.

Eric “Sarge” Charon and Anthony Theriot tell students what’s in store for them during the guided tour of the Port of Port Arthur. (Candace Hemelt/The News)

More News

SEE IT — Port Arthur youth group performs traditional Lunar New Year lion dance

Port Arthur Police share details after separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 injured

Port Arthur man arrested more than 2 months after wire thefts in Louisiana

Groves City Council determines fate of old fire station

Print Article