Stand Down event for veterans returns to Port Arthur on Friday

Published 12:22 am Tuesday, February 1, 2022

By PA News

The Veterans of Foreign War Port Neches chapter participated in Southeast Texas’s 2020 Stand Down Special Veterans Event Friday in the Bob Bowers Civic Center. Left to right: Dolly Dack, Dot Peyton and Jane Mannino. Back row: Wayne Newsom, left, and Jorg Kitchen, right. (Cassandra Jenkins/The News)

The annual Stand Down event will return Friday to the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

Geared primarily to veterans and those experiencing homelessness; the showcase features more than 30 nonprofits to assist people with clothing, shelter/housing information, medical screenings, mental health screenings, VA benefits and claims, substance abuse treatment info, HIV/AIDS info, SNAP (food stamps) info, survival benefits, services for women and sack lunches. 

Beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m., the walk-through event will be socially distanced and require masks. 

Those seeking services should bring a form of picture identification and, if applicable, proof of service. 

The Civic Center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive.

More News

SEE IT — Port Arthur youth group performs traditional Lunar New Year lion dance

Port Arthur Police share details after separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 injured

Port Arthur man arrested more than 2 months after wire thefts in Louisiana

Groves City Council determines fate of old fire station

Print Article