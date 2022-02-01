Stand Down event for veterans returns to Port Arthur on Friday

The annual Stand Down event will return Friday to the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center.

Geared primarily to veterans and those experiencing homelessness; the showcase features more than 30 nonprofits to assist people with clothing, shelter/housing information, medical screenings, mental health screenings, VA benefits and claims, substance abuse treatment info, HIV/AIDS info, SNAP (food stamps) info, survival benefits, services for women and sack lunches.

Beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m., the walk-through event will be socially distanced and require masks.

Those seeking services should bring a form of picture identification and, if applicable, proof of service.

The Civic Center is located at 3401 Cultural Center Drive.