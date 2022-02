Shirley Ann Meeks James was born on September 5, 1948, in Port Arthur, Texas to the Late Robert Lee Meeks Sr. and Late Jimmy Lee Newman.

Shirley is preceded in death by her father, Robert Lee Meeks Sr.; mother, Jimmy Lee Newman Meeks; mother, Syble Joiner Meeks; daughter, Kimberly Green; grandson, Jalen Johnson; brother, Sylvester Roy Meeks; sister, Bobbie Jean Grant.

Shirley leaves a lifetime of loving memories to her children, Felicia Johnson (Roy), Edward James (Meka), Tiffany James (Clarence); brother, Robert (Mattie); sister, Rosetta (Billy); grandchildren, Kajory (Moe), Mercedes, Jerome, Amaya, Jasmine, Cookie, Tyler, Zion, Joshua, Elijah and Kimberly; great grandchildren, Kassidy, Eddrick, Kajory Jr., Loyalty, Journee, Royalty, Kevin III, and KaiCee; and a host of family and friends.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.