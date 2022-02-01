Port Arthur Police ask for caution Tuesday evening due to gas leak

A approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Port Arthur Police Department asked motorists and passersby to avoid an area due to a gas leak.

The concern is in the 2200 block of FM 365 at Medical Center Boulevard.

The concern is over a gas leak, police said.

“If you cannot avoid this area, please proceed with caution,” a PAPD release said.

“There has been a gas leak reported, and crews are on scene trying to rectify the situation as quickly and efficiently as possible.”