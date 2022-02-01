Port Arthur Police ask for caution Tuesday evening due to gas leak
Published 6:15 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022
A approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Port Arthur Police Department asked motorists and passersby to avoid an area due to a gas leak.
The concern is in the 2200 block of FM 365 at Medical Center Boulevard.
The concern is over a gas leak, police said.
“If you cannot avoid this area, please proceed with caution,” a PAPD release said.
“There has been a gas leak reported, and crews are on scene trying to rectify the situation as quickly and efficiently as possible.”