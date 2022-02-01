Jerry Clyde Burnett peacefully passed away at home in Groves, Texas on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the age of 77.

He served the community as a banker and then an insurance agent for many years. Jerry was beloved by his community.

He was passionate about serving others and his generosity was apparent to all who knew him.

Jerry was survived by his wife, Jo Beth, of 53 years.

He was a proud father of Burt, Benny, Joy, and Jennifer; grandfather to 11 and great-grandfather to 2.

His storytelling, humor, and love of trains will not be forgotten.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2;00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity in his honor.