Davisha Lauren Whitmore, of Beaumont died on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

A native of Blue Springs, Missouri, she was a resident of Port Arthur, Texas for 18 years before moving to Beaumont, where she resided for the past two years.

She was currently employed at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and attended Lamar Institute of Technology full time.

Survivors include: her daughter, Laelie Ray Knight; companion, Ladreius Knight; her parents, Pansy Nellar of Beaumont, David Lawrence Whitmnore, Sr. (Janeen) of Rowlett; siblings, David Lawrence Whitmore Jr. (Lashay) of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Desirae’ Leondra Whitmore of Houston; step-sibling, Lindsey Pantoja; two nephews, Dre’mon and Dax Whitmore; two nieces, Ivy Whitmore and Trinity Robinson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Visitation is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX. A private service will be held.

Burial will be in Live Oak Cemetery.