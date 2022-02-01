Alan Dale Davenport, 73, of Beaumont passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 surrounded by his love ones.

Alan was born on August 27, 1948 in Nederland, Texas to parents Catherine Bessie (Giebelstein) and Marvin Schumaker Davenport.

He was a lifelong resident of Southeast Texas and was the owner and operator of William’s Florist for 20 plus years. Alan received two Bachelor Degrees from Lamar University in Art and Early Child Education.

He was a member of Christian Fellowship Worship Church in Beaumont, Texas. He enjoyed going antique shopping and collecting fine art pieces. Alan’s passion in life was being a children pastor, mentoring several kids during his ministering and spent many years as a “Little People’s Pastor” at The Cathedral in the Pines School and Day Care.

He was a great father and grandfather, supporting them to be the best they could be in whatever they loved. Alan was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Catherine Davenport his brother, Charles Davenport and his son, Ashley Davenport.

Alan is survived by his loving wife, Priscilla Davenport of Beaumont, his daughter, Alli and her husband, Bryant Meaux of Nederland, his brother, Marvin A. Davenport and his wife, Mel of New Diana, TX, his sister, Cathy Brevell and her husband, James of Waco, TX.

He is also survived by his grandchildren, Abigail Ledet and her husband, Travis, Anabelle Graham, Adia Mae Meaux and host of family and friends.

A 11:00 AM funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Life Church, 4600 Jimmy Johnson Bld. Port Arthur, TX 77642, with a gathering of family and friends from 10:00 AM until service time.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.

Any donations may be made to Power Castle Ministries at www.powercastle.org in the loving memory of Alan Davenport.