REPORT: Port Arthur men caught with 147 lbs of pot in Illinois, charged with Class X felony

Three Port Arthur men were indicted in Illinois early this month after they were allegedly caught with nearly 150 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Jose M. Alvarez-Chaves, 42; Luis D. Euceda, 21; and Carlos D. Sandoval-Garcia, 22; were in 2021 Ford Expedition in Edwardsville, Ill. when they were stopped, according to information from the Alton Telegraph.

Court records reportedly say the three had 147 pounds (66,678 grams) of marijuana in the vehicle, and were taking it from Oklahoma to New York.

They were charged with unlawful cannabis trafficking. The Class X felony is equivalent to a first-degree felony in Texas, and carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 6-30 years in prison.

Source: Alton Telegraph