Memorial High graduate Kenneth Lofton Jr. is truly a one of one in the world of college basketball.

According to his school, Louisiana Tech University, the following is the list of Division I basketball players right now with at least 325 points, 200 rebounds, 40 assists, 20 steals and 20 blocks in 2021-22 season:

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

That’s the list.

Way to go Junior.