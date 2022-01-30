SEE THE VIDEO SPECIAL: Big Doobie’s Boudin and Cracklins gaining steam

Joshua Rodrigues’ nickname is Big Doobie, and his boudin and cracklins is gaining attention.

In August 2018 when Joshua and his wife Kristen decided to open a restaurant, naming it was a no-brainer, as was where they would put Big Doobie’s Boudin and Cracklins.

The Big Doobie’s Boudin and Cracklins food truck is located at 6247 West Port Arthur Road.

Joshua got his start in cracklins by visiting the Port Arthur KC Hall.

“A man would always bring cracklins in there,” he said. “One day he asked me if I wanted some and I said yes. I asked him where he bought them and you’d have thought I stole his last dollar bill.”

The man agreed to teach Joshua how to make them.

“We cooked several pots and threw a few of them in the ditch because there’s an art to cooking cracklins,” he said.

Today, the menu includes boudin, cracklins, boudin balls, pepper jack balls, Cajun meat pies, Cajun crawfish pie, hog head cheese, pepper jack boudin eggrolls, and even Cajun fried chicken wings for those that would prefer a different meat.

For more information, call 409-548-1335.