RELIGION BRIEFS: Radio show to feature La. preacher

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor is Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., teaching series “From Babylon to Timbuktu” starts again during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher will be the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash “The Hebrew Warrior” on KSAP 96.9 LPFM starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest will be the Rev. Lee Arthur Jeter of Good Hope Baptist Church in Bossier City, Louisiana. Jeter is also executive director of the Fuller Center for Housing of Northwest Louisiana. To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze

