Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 17-23

Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 29, 2022

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrest between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23:

  • Mario Wilson, 35, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23:

Jan. 17

  • Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Goodwin.

Jan. 18

  • No reports.

Jan. 19

  • No reports.

Jan. 20

  • Officer investigated a report of forgery/fraud in the 2200 block of Nall.

Jan. 21

  • Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
  • Officer investigated a report of theft in the 900 block of Merriman.
  • Officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 2900 block of 8th St.

Jan. 22

  • No reports.

Jan. 23

  • Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1800 block of Lindsey.

