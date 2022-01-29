Port Neches Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 17-23
Published 12:24 am Saturday, January 29, 2022
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrest between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23:
- Mario Wilson, 35, other agency warrant(s)
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23:
Jan. 17
- Officer arrested a subject for other agency warrant(s) in the 900 block of Goodwin.
Jan. 18
- No reports.
Jan. 19
- No reports.
Jan. 20
- Officer investigated a report of forgery/fraud in the 2200 block of Nall.
Jan. 21
- Officer investigated a report of burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief in the 800 block of Ridgewood Dr.
- Officer investigated a report of theft in the 900 block of Merriman.
- Officer investigated a report of an abandoned vehicle in the 2900 block of 8th St.
Jan. 22
- No reports.
Jan. 23
- Officer investigated a report of assault in the 1800 block of Lindsey.