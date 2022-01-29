PHOTO GALLERY — ZaZa’s Boutique enjoys well-earned ribbon cutting

NEDERLAND — ZaZa’s Boutique has been open in Mid County for 13 months, but the community and Nederland Chamber of Commerce was finally able to formally celebrate a ribbon cutting this week.

Opening during the height of the pandemic can be challenging, owner Vanessa Broussard said.

Well known in her role as a television anchor, Broussard said she didn’t initially have a specific plan when she stepped back from journalism after 16 years.

As a fashion fan, becoming a business owner caught her attention, and she has been all in ever since.

On Thursday, surrounded by dozens of supporters, she thanked the customers and community for welcoming her and allowing ZaZa’s Boutique to find its spot through its first year of operation.

Chamber President/CEO Diana LaBorde said Broussard’s well-known journalism pedigree allowed her the opportunity to open in many locations and was thankful she chose Nederland.

ZaZa’s Boutique is located at 3500 Nederland Avenue. For more information, call 409-519-8018.