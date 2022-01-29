PHOTO GALLERY — Port Neches Chamber celebrates new year with celebratory roast

Published 12:28 am Saturday, January 29, 2022

By Stephen Hemelt

PORT NECHES — Laughter and good spirit were the themes of the night when the Port Neches Chamber of Commerce gathered this week for its 80th Annual Banquet.

Past President Olin Clotiaux caught the brunt of the “good cheer” as he was the focus of a good natured roast, thanks largely to roastmaster Lance Bradley, with help from Terry Schwertner.

Clotiaux was repeatedly mocked for being boring and noted as someone with very little dirt.

In what amounted to an acceptance speech, Clotiaux thanked the community spirit exhibited through the chamber and the hard work of Executive Director Debbie Plaia for making things run so smoothly.

David LeJeune is the incoming president.

Heather Burton was recognized for exceptional work as a Chamber ambassador.

 

