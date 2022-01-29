One killed, one in custody following shooting Saturday night in Port Arthur

One person was killed Saturday night following a shooting in Port Arthur.

Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed the fatality Saturday evening, adding one suspect has been taken into custody.

Police said the victim is a male; however, additional details were not available Saturday night.

Information on the suspect was also not available as of Saturday night.

The case began at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday when police responded to the Encore Apartments, which are located in the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.