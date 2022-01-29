One killed, one in custody following shooting Saturday night in Port Arthur
One person was killed Saturday night following a shooting in Port Arthur.
Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed the fatality Saturday evening, adding one suspect has been taken into custody.
Police said the victim is a male; however, additional details were not available Saturday night.
Information on the suspect was also not available as of Saturday night.
The case began at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday when police responded to the Encore Apartments, which are located in the 3600 block of Jimmy Johnson Boulevard.
