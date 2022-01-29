KATHIE’S KORNER — God is always more

Some events and some products all around us are categorized, at the top of any list as, the best or more powerful.

For Example: Super Bowl (football), Superheroes (comics), colossal drinks, giant sandwiches, sale of the year, graduation day and XXXX large. These are exaggerations, embellishments and hooks to make us think we’re getting a fun, good deal.

The truth is good packaging and advertising (some with music accompaniment) on TV and other media convince us to go ahead, splurge or believe the marketing that the item or event is bright, right and useful for us.

My husband, Mike Deasy, legendary guitarist, was part of the recording studios in Los Angeles and he played his “pristine” guitar on many commercials:

Barbie Doll and other Mattel toys, beer and cartoons (Josie and the Pussycats), insurance, ESPN (Elvis song), Pepsi and more. So we know the impact the

well-produced commercials have on the public and anyone who will listen.

I tend to make my own choices depending on my interest (sports are right up there), and what works for me and mine, with products, not changing from time to time. When I find something that works, I usually stick with it, not wasting time, energy and money on “taking a chance” with something new.

Church is a good example of staying loyal and serving where you’re getting fed the Scriptures and a meaningful way to live and give.

With God as your Leader and Heavenly Father, it’s always more and never runs out. For example: Divine health, peace that passes understanding, love (God’s Love) never fails, eternal salvation and joy overflowing. Wisdom is given freely, and on and on, for a peace and confidence forever, amen.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.