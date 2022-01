Port Arthur American Little League will be hosting registration through March 23 and will have opening day March 26 at noon at Pioneer Park.

Openings are available for tee ball (5 years old), coach pitch (7-8 years old), minor (8-9 years old) and major (10-12 years old).

For more information, call Carlton Alexander at 409-293-1461 or Jacori Narcisse at 409-549-3270.