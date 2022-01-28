Port Arthur boxer named Athlete of the Week

While Lion Hearted Boxing is still looking for a permanent location to call home, the gym is not lacking talent.

Tayvien Alpough, 19, has plans to turn pro after an upcoming tournament in March.

Alpough is coming off a national title win in Colorado last month. He has been with the gym since he was 9. Now, Alpough competes at 106 lbs., which is the lowest weight possible for his age. When he turned 18, he was able to fight boxers from his age up to 34 years old.

His coaches praise Alpough’s dedication and hand speed. Lion Hearted head coach Kenneth Shepard said Alpough has the skill to put Port Arthur on the map for the boxing world.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.