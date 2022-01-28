Port Arthur boxer named Athlete of the Week

Published 12:09 am Friday, January 28, 2022

By Chris Moore

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

While Lion Hearted Boxing is still looking for a permanent location to call home, the gym is not lacking talent.

Tayvien Alpough, 19, has plans to turn pro after an upcoming tournament in March.

Alpough is coming off a national title win in Colorado last month. He has been with the gym since he was 9. Now, Alpough competes at 106 lbs., which is the lowest weight possible for his age. When he turned 18, he was able to fight boxers from his age up to 34 years old.

Tayvien Alpough trains with Lion Hearted Boxing. Chris Moore/The News

His coaches praise Alpough’s dedication and hand speed. Lion Hearted head coach Kenneth Shepard said Alpough has the skill to put Port Arthur on the map for the boxing world.

