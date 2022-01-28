PHOTO FEATURE — Gates of Port Neches construction continues

Published 12:24 am Friday, January 28, 2022

By Mary Meaux

Construction on the Gates of Port Neches on Eighth Street is underway in Port Neches. There will be nine buildings with a total of 106 units, 34 of which will be one bedroom. The rest will be two-bedroom units. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Concrete is being pored at the site of the new apartment complex. (Mary Meaux/The News)

There will be a space for a conference room or meeting room and laundry services among other amenities. (Mary Meaux/The News)

