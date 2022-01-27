Vidor Police announce funeral arrangements for fallen officer Chris Berry

ORANGE — The Vidor Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for fallen officer Chris Berry.

Family visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at Claybar Funeral Home, 504 5th St. in Orange.

Public visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Funeral is at 2:30 p.m. at Orange Forest Lawn, 2312 Irving in West Orange.

On Wednesday, Vidor Police received confirmation from the Jefferson County Medical examiner’s Office that Berry’s death is COVID-related.

His death is being treated as a Line of Duty Death.

He was escorted from the Jefferson County Medical Examiners Officer on Hwy. 69 in Beaumont to Claybar on Thursday.

It was early Wednesday that Vidor Police announced the passing of Berry, a 30-year law enforcement veteran who served the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Vidor Police Department.

Berry joined the Vidor Police Department in August.