Sertoma Club increasing hearing reach at local libraries

Published 12:22 am Thursday, January 27, 2022

By PA News

Latoshia Williams, administrative assistant, displays the donation from the Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma Club. (Courtesy photo)

In recognition of better speech and hearing, Sertoma invited clubs across the country to raise money to purchase Portable InfoLoops to donate to local libraries.

Libraries in Port Arthur and Mid County were the beneficiaries.

These devices assist in communication interactions for people who are hard of hearing.
Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma Club purchased 13 of these devices and have donated to the following libraries to date: Port Arthur Public Library, Effie and Wilton Hebert Public Library, Groves Public Library, Marion and Ed Hughes Public Library, R.C. Miller Memorial Branch Library and Newton Public Library.

Sertoma is committed to improving the quality of life for those at risk or impacted by hearing loss.

For more information and to learn how you can help those with hearing health needs, contact Aurora Golden Triangle Sertoma President Jodie Wood at mazegoya@gmail.com or visit Sertoma.org.

