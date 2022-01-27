See how upcoming luncheon helps public school students on their Pathway to Success

Excitement is in the air as members of the Port Arthur Education Foundation begin work for the Sixth Annual Pathway to Success Luncheon.

The event isn’t until April 12, but this is more than a typical luncheon. Yes, there will be keynote speakers: Dr. Mark Porterie, superintendent for Port Arthur Independent School District; Dr. Betty Reynard, president of Lamar State College Port Arthur; and Texas State Sen. Brandon Creighton.

These leaders will provide pertinent information on education. But it’s also a time for scholarships for students and a way to raise the funds necessary.

Joe Tant, executive director of the foundation, said the event is special because it puts cosmetology students from PAISD next to cosmetology students from LSCPA at the same table.

Or maybe there’s a vehicle dealership scheduled to attend and there are auto body students coming. Tant could ask the dealership officials if they would like to support the students at their table.

Funding for the scholarships comes from the event.

“If you are sponsoring a table, and it’s $500, you just paid for somebody’s scholarship,” Tant said.

The mission of the Port Arthur Education Foundation is to enhance academic excellence in Port Arthur public schools by supporting innovative educational projects, according to information from the organization.

The Pathway to Success Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 at the Carl A. Parker Multipurpose Center, 1800 Lakeshore Drive.

Tickets are $35 for a single ticket and various table sponsorships are also available.

Register online at PortArthurTexas.com or call 409-963-1107.

The last day to register is April 8.