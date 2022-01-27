PHOTO GALLERY — Greater Port Arthur’s veteran & young artists shine at Museum. See the winners.

The plethora of artwork inside the gallery at the Museum of the Gulf Coast runs the gamut from portraits, to still life, trendy to traditional and all that comes in between.

The art is hung at the Museum and will be on exhibit until March 18, Director Tom Neal said.

Judging for the 7th Annual Museum of the Gulf Coast Community Art Contest 2022 was done last week during a special ceremony.

Neal walked through the room noting the different works of art and of how the younger individuals have so much talent.

“A 16-year-old did that,” Neal said pointing to one piece. “What does the future hold? It makes you wonder.”

In another area of the Museum were Reneè Gordon and Barry Gordon from Philadelphia. The couple visited Galveston and Houston and wanted to make a stop in Port Arthur to learn more about Janis Joplin.

Reneè Gordon had a chance to see Port Arthur’s own Janis Joplin live about a week before Woodstock.

She said her mom told her she was too young for Woodstock but she enjoyed the music at the Atlantic City Pop Festival she did attend.

She recalled Janis up on stage swigging from a bottle of Southern Comfort.

“She was very tiny. I mean tiny,” Reneè emphasized. “Which really surpassed me. I guess because her voice and her pictures,” she said.

Between songs Janis would walk to the edge of the stage and swig some more of the booze, she said

The Museum is located at 700 Procter St., Port Arthur.

Community Art Contest winners’ work will be on display through March 18.

For more information, call 409-982-7000.

Art Contest Winners:

ADULT PROFESSIONAL

1st. Malcolm Calvin Carter – “Evening Glow” Lakota Women

2nd Michelle MacMahon – “Athena’s Owl”

3rd Chris Presley & Jennifer Robin – Louis XIV

Honorable Mention – J.C. Milich x 2, Kimberly Brown, Shawna Hunter, Justin Vega, Alice Powell, Sheri Callahan, Ines Alvidres, Sherry Tiger-Landry

ADULT NONPROFESSIONAL

1st Enjolo Bush – Escape 3d

2nd Zhane Prudhomme – BlueZ

3rd Enjoli Bush – Encore

Honorable Mention – Mari Hartman, Mo’e Dantoni, Darlyne Hartman

ADULT PHOTOGRAPHY

1st Joseph Reho – Jenny

2nd Paul N. Gennusa III – Steady

3rd Daniel Bowden – “I’m Not a Bee, I’m a Hover Fly”

Honorable Mention – Jerome Cabeen, Rhett Williford, Jerry Connally, Robert Vela, Linda Guillory

TEEN (13-18)

1st Kylun Girolamo – The Climb (BEST OF SHOW)

2nd Tressaly Ochoa – gay dog

3rd Ava Arnaud – Pennywise

Judges Award – J’Dynne Illa-Postel

Honorable Mention – Zachary Perez, Alissa Osburne, Kayin Landry, Keaton Colichia, Chelsea Broadus

Curator’s Honorable Mention – Jay Calcote

CHILDREN (12 and under)

1st Zoey Odom – rainbow

2nd Isabel Tindall – Tahlulah

3rd Malcolm Austin Carter – Sea Scorpion in a Pinch

Honorable Mention – Sam Bryant, Jocelyn Presco