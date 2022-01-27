Nederland dog shot, injured from pellet or BB gun

NEDERLAND — Nederland police are investigating a case of cruelty to animals after they received a report that a dog had been shot with a pellet or BB gun while in its own backyard.

Police Chief Gary Porter said the call came in Jan. 18 from the 500 block of Atlanta.

The dog’s owner noticed the dog was laying around on Jan. 17 and brought the dog to a veterinarian. That’s when the owner learned the dog had been shot with either a pellet or BB gun.

Porter did not have information on the number of times the dog was struck.

The dog was treated for injuries and is recovering, authorities said.

Police are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made.

If a suspect is identified, the case will be sent to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.