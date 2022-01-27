Linus Gallow Sr. was born on April 01, 1934 in Lawtell, Louisiana.

He passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Aline Thibideaux; father, Steven Gallow; siblings, Orelia Duhon, Redella Ned, Bryan Gallow and Wilda Walker.

Linus is survived by his loving wife, Frances Gallow; daughters, Ethel Crawford and Arline Gallow; sons, Frank Duckett, Linus Gallow Jr., Lyres Gallow Sr., Lawrence Gallow (Saundra) and Jakobi Gallow; siblings, Ruby Ned, Deoth Guillary, Mildred Landry and Gilda Townsend; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives, and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.