Leo C. DeCoux, 85, of Groves passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born on February 17, 1936, in Port Arthur, Texas to Clarence DeCoux and Florence Mary Landry DeCoux.

He attended Lamar University studying Engineering and Little RockArkansas Seminary for five years.

He worked for the Diocese of Lafayette for over 30 years.

He enjoyed world travel & photography. He had a talent for vegetable gardening.

After retiring to Port Arthur, Texas, Leo was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur. He & his wife, Mary, volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital for 11 years.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, David DeCoux & his brothers-in-law, Darrell DeVillier, Sr., Earl Hamilton& Francis (Sing) Daigle.

Leo is survived by his loving wife, Mary Bishop DeCoux of Groves; his step-son, Glenn Thomas Bishop and his wife, Ann of Houston, two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Russell and her husband Mark and William Bishop all of Houston; step great grandchildren, Sarah Mae and Emma Russell.

He is also survived by his four sisters; Delores DeVillier of Port Neches, Mary Ann DeCoux of Kansas, Jeanette Daigle of Nederland, Shirley Hamilton of Crystal Beach &Nederland, along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 9:00 AM till 10:00 AM with a Rosary to be prayed at 9:30 AM at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Dr., Port Arthur, TX 77642.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM with Rev. David Edwards serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Catholic Church.