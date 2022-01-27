Groves Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 19-25

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25:

Jan. 19

  • Christopher Lee, 41, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Ariel Heathcoe, 32,Hhhhdl was arrested for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Cleveland.

Jan. 20

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 4800 block of Cleveland.

Jan. 21

  • Mistelle Howard, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 5200 block of Twin City Highway.
  • A theft was reported in the 4500 block of Kelly.
  • Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 4700 block of Wilson.
  • Failure to stop and give information was reported in the 6400 block of 25th Street.

Jan. 22

  • Jarod Fowler, 26, was arrested for assault in the 3000 block of Elm Street.
  • Amanda Marshall, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 3900 block of Kenneth.
  • An assault was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 5300 block of North.
  • Burglary of habitation was reported in the 6300 block of Gulfway.
  • A theft was reported in the 6000 block of 39th Avenue.

Jan. 23

  • Luis Zepeda, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated / open alcohol container in the 4000 block of Grant.
  • An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.

Jan. 24

  • Francisco Torres, 35, was arrested for driving while intoxicated 2nd Offense in the 5200 block of 33rd Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 3800 block of Main.

Jan. 25

  • Bryson Neel, 21 , was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 3900 block of Cleveland.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5200 block of Wilson.
  • An assault was reported in the 5100 block of Main.

