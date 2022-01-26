Work on new turbine exchange to affect traffic direction U.S. 69 & Texas 73

The groves of trees are gone and portions of U.S. 69 now have been widened in preparation of the Port Arthur Interchange at U.S. 69 and Texas 73.

Bidding farewell to the cloverleaf at that area means construction of a turbine exchange is in the works and more prep work is planned.

Sarah Dupre, public information officer for Texas Department of Transportation-Beaumont District, said the next thing Port Arthur motorists will see is additional widening on Texas 73, just like that recently done on U.S. 69. The widening will be done in both directions and workers will be installing a cross culvert, as well.

“We want to do this at nighttime because there will be less impact to traffic,” Dupre said.

Dupre said the additional widening on Texas 73 will happen in the coming weeks and is part of the prep work for the total project.

TxDOT will let motorists know about a week in advance with the addition of portable message signs. TxDOT urges motorists to pay close attention to the signs and closures.

Individuals can also go to @TxDOT-Beaumont on Twitter for updates and closures.

TxDOT-Beaumont services Jefferson, Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Liberty, Newton, Orange and Tyler counties.

The whole project will bring the area to current design standards and improve safety and traffic congestion, Dupre said.

As the roadway reconstruction gets underway there will be detours to contend with.

Northbound U.S. 69 to westbound Texas 73 detour route: northbound U.S. 69 traffic will continue north on U.S. 69, following detour route markers to Jimmy Johnson Boulevard. After exiting the frontage road, take a U-turn at Jimmy Johnson Boulevard and re-enter the southbound main lanes.

Westbound Texas 73 to southbound U.S. 69 detour route: westbound Texas 73 will continue west through the interchange. Continue west to Texas 73 and Savannah Avenue exit. Make a U-turn at Savannah Avenue and enter Texas 73 eastbound main lanes then exit U.S. 69 south and follow ramp.

Southbound U.S. 69 to eastbound Texas 73 detour route: southbound U.S. 69 traffic will exit for westbound Texas 73. There will be advance warning signs. Continue west on Texas 73 to Savannah Avenue exit. Make U-turn at Savannah Avenue and enter Texas 73 eastbound main lanes. Continue on Texas 73 through the interchange.

Eastbound Texas 73 to northbound U.S. detour route: eastbound Texas 73 traffic will continue east, exiting for Ninth Avenue. Continue on the frontage road to Ninth Avenue U-turn. Following the U-turn, continue on the frontage road and enter Texas 73 westbound main lanes. Exit U.S. 69 north and follow ramp.

The Port Arthur Interchange at U.S. 69/Texas 73 is unique and will be only the second of its kind in the State of Texas. The other is located in Amarillo, officials said.