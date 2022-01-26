Suspicious fire investigation in Nederland leads to possible arson case

NEDERLAND — A Jan. 6 apartment fire in Nederland has been deemed suspicious, and the case will soon be sent to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said the call came in at 11:41 p.m. to Chateaux Nederland Apartments, 1003 Avenue B.

While there, law enforcement and fire officials noticed details about the fire that seemed suspicious and an investigation began into the possible arson.

Nederland Fire Chief Terry Morton said no one was in the apartment when authorities arrived, adding the female occupant had gotten out on her own. No injuries were reported.

The apartment had smoke damage throughout the residence and there was no fire damage to any adjacent apartments, Morton said.

The investigation has been completed and authorities are in the process of writing up the report that will be submitted to the DA’s office for consideration, he said.

Morton did not elaborate on why the fire seemed suspicious, saying it is part of the investigation.

No date was given for the case to be submitted.