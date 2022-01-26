Police work grisly discovery of 2 bodies found in burned vehicle

LIBERTY COUNTY — Area law enforcement is working the grisly discovery of two bodies in a burned vehicle.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ken DeFoor said two deceased victims were found in a burned out car underneath the FM 1409 bridge in south Liberty County at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

While the sex or identity of the victims cannot be determined at this time, an autopsy has been ordered.

Capt. Billy Knox confirmed one body was found in the back seat of the vehicle and the second body was found in the trunk.

“Obviously foul play is suspected at this time,” DeFoor said.