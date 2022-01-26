Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 10-23
Published 12:20 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 10 to Jan. 23:
- Alicia Ann Abshire, 34, fail to ID/warrant other agency
- Jesse Distefano, 37, criminal trespass
- Cordele Ifield, 22, warrant other agency
- Ricky Elkins, 63, warrant other agency
- Nicholi Holt, 51, warrant other agency
- Alissa Tolbert, 25, possession of a controlled substance
- Whitney Williamson, 35, driving while intoxicated
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 10 to Jan. 23:
Jan. 10
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South Fourth Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Jimmy Johnson Blvd.
Jan. 11
- A person was arrested for failure to id -intentionally giving false information and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
- An information report was completed in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
- Criminal trespass and burglary of a building was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1200 block of 17th Street.
- A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.
Jan. 12
- A person was taken into custody for terroristic threat of family-family violence in the 2900 block of Helena.
- A theft was reported in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
Jan. 13
- Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue B.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
Jan. 14
- An officer found an abandoned vehicle near Boston and 11th Street.
- A person reported a dog bite at an undisclosed location.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A death was reported in the 3500 block of Terrace.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan. 15
- Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
- Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 500 block of North 23rd Street.
Jan. 16
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 1400 block of Boston.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 17th Street.
Jan. 17
- A death was reported in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
- A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 Avenue A.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.
Jan. 18
- An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
- A death was reported in the 1400 block of 22nd Street.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
- Leaving of the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue H.
- An overdose was reported in the 3000 block of Nashville.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment near Hill Terrace and Avenue M.
Jan. 19
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of North 30th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South Second Street.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
Jan.20
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.
Jan. 21
- A theft and theft of a firearm was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- Indecency with a child was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
Jan. 22
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance near Gary and 24th Street.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1500 block of Helena,
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 100 block of South 23rd Street.
Jan. 23
- Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue F.
- Online harassment was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of South 12th Street.