Nederland Police Department responses & arrests: Jan. 10-23

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Monique Batson

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Jan. 10 to Jan. 23:

  • Alicia Ann Abshire, 34, fail to ID/warrant other agency
  • Jesse Distefano, 37, criminal trespass
  • Cordele Ifield, 22, warrant other agency
  • Ricky Elkins, 63, warrant other agency
  • Nicholi Holt, 51, warrant other agency
  • Alissa Tolbert, 25, possession of a controlled substance
  • Whitney Williamson, 35, driving while intoxicated

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Jan. 10 to Jan. 23:

Jan. 10

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 700 block of South Fourth Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

Jan. 11

  • A person was arrested for failure to id -intentionally giving false information and another agency’s warrant in the 200 block of North Memorial Highway.
  • An information report was completed in the 1000 block of South 27th Street.
  • Criminal trespass and burglary of a building was reported in the 1400 block of South 21st Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1200 block of 17th Street.
  • A person was arrested for criminal trespass in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Jan. 12

  • A person was taken into custody for terroristic threat of family-family violence in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • A theft was reported in the 200 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.

Jan. 13

  • Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue B.
  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.
  • A theft was reported in the 3500 block of FM 365.

Jan. 14

  • An officer found an abandoned vehicle near Boston and 11th Street.
  • A person reported a dog bite at an undisclosed location.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A death was reported in the 3500 block of Terrace.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 900 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan. 15

  • Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Atlanta.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of North 27th Street.
  • Criminal trespass in habitation was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 500 block of North 23rd Street.

Jan. 16

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 3500 block of Avenue D.
  • Assault -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
  • An officer recovered stolen property in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 1100 block of North 17th Street.

Jan. 17

  • A death was reported in the 900 block of South U.S. 69.
  • A runaway was reported in the 2900 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 2800 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2100 Avenue A.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue A.

Jan. 18

  • An officer assisted another agency in the 1400 block of Boston.
  • A death was reported in the 1400 block of 22nd Street.
  • Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported in the 500 block of Atlanta.
  • Leaving of the scene of an accident was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue H.
  • An overdose was reported in the 3000 block of Nashville.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment near Hill Terrace and Avenue M.

Jan. 19

  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
  • A theft was reported in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 200 block of North 30th Street.
  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 600 block of South Second Street.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2600 block of Nederland Avenue.

Jan.20

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 1500 block of South 21st Street.

Jan. 21

  • A theft and theft of a firearm was reported in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
  • Indecency with a child was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Jan. 22

  • A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance near Gary and 24th Street.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1500 block of Helena,
  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 100 block of South 23rd Street.

Jan. 23

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • Assault family violence-impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 2600 block of Avenue F.
  • Online harassment was reported in the 500 block of North 15th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 600 block of South 12th Street. 

More News

Nederland officer saves near death overdose victim with brand new 1st response technique

Grand opening date announced, Groves Chick-fil-A construction celebrated

Suspicious fire investigation in Nederland leads to possible arson case

Work on new turbine exchange to affect traffic direction U.S. 69 & Texas 73

Print Article