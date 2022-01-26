Nederland bakery providing free King Cakes to blood donors

LifeShare Blood Center is offering a sweet reward to those that donate blood Thursday and Friday — a free King Cake.

Provided by Sugar Momma Confections on Boston Avenue in Nederland, the King Cake’s will be offered to anyone that donates at the Beaumont center, located at 4305 Laurel St. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Blood has been in short supply for quite some time, with The American Red Cross announcing this month that they are facing their first-ever blood crisis due to the omicron surge.

LifeShare, which originated in Shreveport, La., supplies blood to more than 100 medical facilities in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. According to the organization, blood is needed by someone every two seconds, and one donation can help up to three people.

For those wanting to bypass the center-only incentive and donate blood anyway can utilize one of the many mobile donation centers that will be operating in the area:

27, Gulf Credit Union, 5140 W. Parkway St. in Groves, 12-3:30 p.m.

31, Christus Southeast Texas Outpatient Center, 8801 9th Ave. in Port Arthur, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

31, Powerhouse Gym, 2825 Nall St. in Port Neches, 2:30-7:30 p.m.

31, Exygon Health and Fitness, 1001 Nederland Ave. in Nederland, 8 a.m to 3 p.m.

1, Nederland High School, 2101 N. 18th St. in Nederland, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To find others, visit LifeShare.org.