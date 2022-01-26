Medical Center hosting job fair. Here’s how to apply

The Medical Center of Southeast Texas will be hosting a hiring fair Feb.1, both in person and virtually.

The event will begin with Coffee and Careers at The Avenue Coffee & Café, 1226 Port Neches Ave. From 7-9 a.m., interested applicants can bring their resumes for open positions in nursing, therapy, social work, radiology, admissions and food services.

Afterward from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., virtual interviews will be available in a multitude of specific positions listed on Indeed.com. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 100 spots available in each time slot, which begins in 30 minute increments throughout the event. When scheduling an interview, applicants will then be able to share their resume virtually.

A working speaker, microphone and camera are required, and business-casual dress encouraged.

For a link to the digital event, click here.