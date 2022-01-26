LETTER TO THE EDITOR — City solving wrong problem with garbage trucks

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By PA News

A Republic Services garbage truck is seen in Port Arthur. The City recently contracted with the company to provide two additional garbage trucks. (Monique Batson/The News)

The city now claims that the problem with garbage pick up has now been resolved; they have acquired additional equipment.

The problem with that solution is that it is solving the wrong problem.

The equipment, the trucks, are but a symptom of the problem. The real problem is the management of these resources.

For months now, Port Arthur’s trash and garbage pick up have been almost random at best.

Garbage pick up seems to be at random rather on as scheduled basis. The pick up has occurred; not on a scheduled basis, but on any day of the weak or hour of the day.

Trash pick up has also lagged, sometimes for weeks. Are the trucks at fault?

No, the trucks just do what they are told.

Manage these resources effectively and the problem will never rise again.

Schedule routine maintenance as required, provide enough staff to maintain them, remove old equipment on a timely basis and buy new equipment on a scheduled basis.

Have a plan, have a schedule, manage those that are in charge and hold somebody responsible.

Seems to me that the City Council and the City Manager have failed to do their job.

 

Armando Gaytan

Port Arthur

