James G. David, 82, of Port Neches passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

James G. David was born May 18th, 1939 to Randolph and Electa David originally from Youngsville, Louisiana.

His parents and brother moved to Port Arthur when he was seven years old.

After High School, he started working as an Upholsterer for White’s Trim Shop.

This would be his lifelong career as he opened his own upholstery business called Custom Trim and Supply in 1974.

He operated at two different locations, one in Groves and one later in Port Arthur until closing/ retiring in 2015.

He often loved to go duck hunting, fishing, and golfing until starting to have health problems.

He was preceded in death by his only brother Richard “Dickey” David and is survived by his loving wife Louise and two sons Daniel and Darren.

A 2:00 PM funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 11:00 AM until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.