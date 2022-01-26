Death of area police officer with 30 years of experience announced Wednesday

Published 9:58 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By PA News

VIDOR — The Vidor Police Department on Wednesday morning announced the passing Officer Chris Berry.

Berry was recovering from a COVID-related illness when he was found by his wife deceased at his residence, according to Chief Rod Carroll.

The Vidor Police Department is awaiting results from the medical examiner as to the cause of death.

The death is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Berry was a 30-year law enforcement veteran who served the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the Vidor Police Department.

Berry joined the Vidor Police Department in August.

