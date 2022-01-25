Devoted father and husband – Manuel Rios, 61, of Port Arthur left his earthly body to find eternal rest on Saturday, January 22, 2022

He was born on August 3, 1960 in Port Arthur, Texas to Ricardo Rios and Lydia Vega Rios. Manuel attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1978.

He was a lifelong resident of the area. Manuel worked as a Bio-Medical Technician at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont for 12 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia Ann Rios; his father-in-law, Gonzalo Soto.

He is survived by his loving wife, Natalia Rios of Port Arthur; his daughter, Jenna Rios of Port Arthur; his son, Ray Flores of Austin; his sister, Lydia Brady and her husband, Mike of Nederland: his two brothers, Tony Rios and his wife, Sharon, Richard Rios and his wife, Diana both of Houston along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from 5:00 PM till 8:00 PM with a Rosary to be prayed at 6:00 PM in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 27, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Port Arthur.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Clayton Thompson.

“Only those who have learned the power of sincere and selfless contribution experience life’s deepest joy: true fulfillment.”

Manuel Rios did just that – a selfless man, always joking, always kind. We will miss him dearly.