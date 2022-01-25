Here is who has filed for election one week after Port Arthur & Mid County filings began

Filings for the May 7 election are beginning to come in as local entities look to fill council and school board seats.

Filing opened Jan. 19 and continues through Feb. 18 for elections in the City of Port Arthur, Port Arthur Independent School District, the City of Nederland, Nederland Independent School District, Sabine Pass Independent School District, Sabine Pass Port Authority and Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7.

The Port Arthur mayoral race had two contenders as of Monday — incumbent Mayor Thurman Bartie and former city council member Willie “Bae” Lewis.

There are no council seats up during this election cycle.

The PAISD race has two at-large seats up for grabs and as of Monday only incumbent Dianne Brown had submitted her application.

The City of Nederland will be electing a mayor and two councilmembers. Incumbents Mayor Don Albanese and Councilwoman Sylvia Root have filed. Root currently holds the Ward 4 seat and has filed for the Ward 2 seat.

In NISD, the seats of two incumbents are expiring — those held by Nicholas L. Phillips and Suzanne Isom. Both have filed for reelection.

For the Sabine Pass Independent School District board of trustees, the seats held by Ethan Blood, Jennifer Blood and Nadine Williams are up for election. A call to the district was not immediately returned by Monday afternoon.

Sabine Pass Port Authority has two port commissioner seats up for election. As of Monday afternoon, there had been no filings.

Two seats on the Jefferson County DD7 board are up for election — those held by Lester Champagne, who represents Nederland on the board, and Albert Moses Jr., who represents Port Arthur.

There were no filings as of Monday afternoon.

The uniform election date is May 7. Early voting runs April 25 through May 3.