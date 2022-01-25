Billy Cross, 69, of Groves passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Billy was born April 7, 1952, in Port Arthur, Texas to Carlton and Loretta (Foote) Cross.

He was a 1970 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School and worked for Park Place and St. Mary’s Hospitals as an x-ray technician.

Billy was a lover of the blues as well as a published photographer.

His love for photography and music enabled him to meet and work with countless musicians through the years.

He made so many friends along the way.

Billy was preceded in death by his father, Carlton E. Cross.

Surviving family members are his mother, Loretta Cross of Baytown, TX; sisters, Cheryl Cross of Hutto, TX; and Jeannine Cross of

Baytown, TX; step-daughter, Kelly Smith and her husband, Ron; grandson, Hayden Smith; nieces, Courtney Smith and her husband, Jason; and Sarah Watson; nephew, Scott Perez; great nephew, Tanner Hollum; great nieces, Addison Watson and Aubrey Watson; and a large tribe of cousins.

Last, but not least, his beloved Bonney.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Billy’s Life to begin at 6:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Friends are encouraged to share memories.