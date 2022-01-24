Port Arthur woman ID’d as victim of fatal Chambers County crash

A Port Arthur woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal Chambers County crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Georgiana Thomas, 50, was on Interstate 10 outside of Hankhamer at approximately 8:35 p.m. Friday when she was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler.

Investigators believe she was standing outside the SUV when she was hit by an unknown vehicle that left the scene.

Three children in the car — ages 8, 7 and 4 — were inside the SUV and taken to a Houston-area hospital.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace David Hatfield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lufkin DPS at 936-634-4623.