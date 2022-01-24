Port Neches-Groves superintendent responds to football coach Brandon Faircloth’s potential move

Published 2:23 pm Monday, January 24, 2022

By Chris Moore

PNG coach Brandon Faircloth (Brian Vincent/Special to The News)
PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves Superintendent Mike Gonzales released a statement regarding Head Coach and Athletic Director Brandon Faircloth’s name being recommended for the same role at another high school.
“I have had the honor of working with Coach Faircloth for 12 of the 13 years he has served as Head Coach and Athletic Director,” Gonzales said.

 

“I am proud of his many accomplishments, and I am excited to see what the future holds for him at Sulphur Springs ISD. I am confident that Coach Faircloth’s dedication and commitment will lead to further success. I wish him the best of luck.”

Port Neches-Groves ISD Superintendent Dr. Mike Gonzales speaks at a school board meeting in August 2021. (Monique Batson/The News)

Gonzales said the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District plans to post the job as soon as possible and begin the search for a new head coach and athletic director.
Faircloth’s name will go before the Sulphur Springs school board during a closed session this evening.

 

The PNG AD and head football coach spent 13 seasons with the Indians, where he amassed 102 wins.

 

This past season, Faircloth led the Indians to the third round of the 5A Division II playoffs. His record for his time with the Indians is 102-51.

 

Faircloth led the Indians to four outright district championships and one co-championship. His teams made the playoffs in all but one year (2012) under his lead.

 

Sulphur Springs football Coach Greg Owens announced his retirement in December.

