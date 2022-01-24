Port Neches-Groves superintendent responds to football coach Brandon Faircloth’s potential move
Published 2:23 pm Monday, January 24, 2022
“I am proud of his many accomplishments, and I am excited to see what the future holds for him at Sulphur Springs ISD. I am confident that Coach Faircloth’s dedication and commitment will lead to further success. I wish him the best of luck.”
The PNG AD and head football coach spent 13 seasons with the Indians, where he amassed 102 wins.
This past season, Faircloth led the Indians to the third round of the 5A Division II playoffs. His record for his time with the Indians is 102-51.
Faircloth led the Indians to four outright district championships and one co-championship. His teams made the playoffs in all but one year (2012) under his lead.
Sulphur Springs football Coach Greg Owens announced his retirement in December.