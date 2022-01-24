Port Neches-Groves superintendent responds to football coach Brandon Faircloth’s potential move

PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves Superintendent Mike Gonzales released a statement regarding Head Coach and Athletic Director Brandon Faircloth’s name being recommended for the same role at another high school.

“I have had the honor of working with Coach Faircloth for 12 of the 13 years he has served as Head Coach and Athletic Director,” Gonzales said.

“I am proud of his many accomplishments, and I am excited to see what the future holds for him at Sulphur Springs ISD. I am confident that Coach Faircloth’s dedication and commitment will lead to further success. I wish him the best of luck.”

Gonzales said the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District plans to post the job as soon as possible and begin the search for a new head coach and athletic director.

Faircloth’s name will go before the Sulphur Springs school board during a closed session this evening.