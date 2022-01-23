Port Arthur Police identify man shot to death Friday night

Port Arthur Police have released the name of the man found shot to death Friday afternoon outside of a local apartment complex.

On Sunday, police identified the deceased as Marcus Allen Freeman, 34, of Port Arthur.

Police were initially called at approximately 3:37 p.m. Friday to check the welfare of a man slumped over in a vehicle at Normandy Apartments, 3800 Normandy Ave.

The victim appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound and was unresponsive when they arrived.

Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen pronounced the man dead and ordered an autopsy.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division is handling the case.

Those with information about the killing are asked to call the police department.

Condolences are being sent on social media to the family of former mayor Derrick Freeman whose brother is named Marcus Freeman.