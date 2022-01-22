RELIGION BRIEFS — Toasted Yolk owner to be guest speaker on radio show

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St. will feature Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be Vanilla Marie Chillow. For more information call 409-548-1360.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St. will renew teaching series Breaking Generational Curses during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. The teacher will be Kerri Anne Nash.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash “The Hebrew Warrior” on KSAP 96.9 LPFM starts at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest will be Brett Baumgartner, owner of Toasted Yolk restaurant in Port Arthur. To listen online, go to listen.streamon.fm/thebreeze.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.